iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $953,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,660,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $94.20 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.15 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.33.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

