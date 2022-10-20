iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Shares Bought by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDU traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.39. 1,372,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,195. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $28.15.

