iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 2.0% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 42,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 18,759 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after buying an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period.
iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of MBB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.16. The stock had a trading volume of 156,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,987. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.23 and a 12-month high of $108.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.88.
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
