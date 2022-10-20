iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 3.7% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $52,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.98. 31,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.45. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.