iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $368.76. The company had a trading volume of 259,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,315. The business has a fifty day moving average of $391.38 and a 200-day moving average of $401.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.