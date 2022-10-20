iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 61,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.06. The company had a trading volume of 262,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,604. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.48.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.