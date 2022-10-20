iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 113,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 600,560 shares.The stock last traded at $75.94 and had previously closed at $74.26.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

