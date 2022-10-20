J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,550 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 91,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $931,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 89,449 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 48,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

