J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Sells 590 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Corning comprises about 2.0% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 3.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 46.5% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Corning by 12.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Corning by 20,111.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 234,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 233,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.91.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,333. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

