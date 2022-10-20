J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Sells 76 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 5.0% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 572.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $651.63.

Shares of TMO traded down $10.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $495.25. The stock had a trading volume of 73,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,399. The company’s 50-day moving average is $546.41 and its 200 day moving average is $551.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $488.26 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $194.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

