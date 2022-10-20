Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Sells 269,027 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,027 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $29,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $95,660,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,673,000. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,570,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,557.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,289,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,317 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $23,190,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.39. 20,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,494. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $26.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96.

