Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE J traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.16. 5,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.56. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on J. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.57.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth $464,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $456,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 94.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

