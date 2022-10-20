JasmyCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $56.59 Million (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One JasmyCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JasmyCoin has a market capitalization of $138.21 million and $56.59 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.
About JasmyCoin
JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,800,000,000 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling JasmyCoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars.
