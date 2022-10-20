JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 397,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,374,571 shares.The stock last traded at $43.27 and had previously closed at $41.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on JD shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in JD.com by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

