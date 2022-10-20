Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) a $275.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $275.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MSFT. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $322.62.

Shares of MSFT opened at $236.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.66 and its 200-day moving average is $264.40. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,630 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $981,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

