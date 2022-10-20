Jefferies Financial Group Lowers NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NGM. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $3.69 on Monday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $296.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a negative net margin of 196.39%. The company had revenue of $8.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David V. Goeddel bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after buying an additional 78,936 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 124.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 100,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

