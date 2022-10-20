Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,258,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Fortive worth $68,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 41.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,215 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,743,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Fortive by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,973,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,885,000 after purchasing an additional 645,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Down 1.6 %

FTV stock opened at $60.67 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average is $60.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.07.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

