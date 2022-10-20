Jennison Associates LLC Has $56.70 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,317 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.03% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $56,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,533,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $50,763,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,955,000 after acquiring an additional 140,411 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 691.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 150,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 131,106 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $10,474,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.79. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

