Jennison Associates LLC Has $65.92 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,560,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $65,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,595,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,397,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 19,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,001,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 287,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.82.

Shares of ENB opened at $37.29 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

