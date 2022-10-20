Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Stock Price Down 1%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) shares fell 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.09. 22,411 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 20,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on JRSH. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Jerash Holdings (US) Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.01.
Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 30.77%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.
About Jerash Holdings (US)
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.
Featured Stories
