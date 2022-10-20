JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.43

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

JFE Stock Down 8.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 6.56%.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

