JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on FROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $1,248,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,304,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,457,934.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $1,248,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,304,683 shares in the company, valued at $132,457,934.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,820 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

JFrog Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $22.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 0.25. JFrog has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $42.33.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.58 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 35.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Further Reading

