JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 806 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,934,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 60,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 932.3% during the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $303.48. The company had a trading volume of 168,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,421. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.93. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

