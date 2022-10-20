JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.31 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after acquiring an additional 741,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,468 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VEA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.01. The stock had a trading volume of 728,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,317,201. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

