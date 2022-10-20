JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $43.68 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 4.6% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $43,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCutchen Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.71. 77,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,521. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.45. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.