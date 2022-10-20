JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 370,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $7,224,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.15.

PEP traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.80. 128,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422,646. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $236.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.35 and a 200 day moving average of $169.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

