Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY22 guidance to $10.02-10.07 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.69 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.