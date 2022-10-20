JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €204.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) received a €204.00 ($208.16) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.82% from the company’s current price.

DB1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($204.08) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($193.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($170.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 1.0 %

DB1 stock traded up €1.60 ($1.63) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €164.75 ($168.11). The company had a trading volume of 358,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €168.68 and a 200-day moving average price of €164.44. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 12 month high of €175.90 ($179.49). The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.