JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Cut to $154.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer to $154.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $116.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,186,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,414,857. The company has a market capitalization of $340.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

