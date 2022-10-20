JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,773,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,026 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 32.7% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $98,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,343 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,539,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,407,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,570,000 after buying an additional 575,737 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,120,000 after buying an additional 491,126 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,640. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.26. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

