JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,346.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 158,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 148,010 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,421,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,640. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

