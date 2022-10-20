Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Trading Up 4%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 20,960 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 8,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Juventus Football Club Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.

Juventus Football Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It is also involved in licensing television and media rights; sponsorship activities; direct retail, e-commerce, and brand licensing for the creation of products, as well as the marketing of additional services to fans; management of players' registration rights; sale of advertising space; and operation of a stadium and museum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Juventus Football Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juventus Football Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.