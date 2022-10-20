Kape Technologies (OTC:CSSDF) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kape Technologies (OTC:CSSDF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Kape Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTC:CSSDF opened at $5.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. Kape Technologies has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $5.94.

Get Kape Technologies alerts:

About Kape Technologies

(Get Rating)

See Also

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Kape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.