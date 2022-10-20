Kava Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, Kava has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $427.88 million and $32.24 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00007470 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00079037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00060839 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00015043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00025506 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000306 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001444 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 301,592,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,137,272 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

