Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives $22.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $44,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,501.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $509,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 612,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,629.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $44,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,501.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRP opened at $18.64 on Thursday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $72.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 189.66%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.