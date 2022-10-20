Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Earns In-Line Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.79.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KMB opened at $114.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.41 and a 200 day moving average of $129.26. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

