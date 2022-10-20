Kin (KIN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Kin (KIN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 19th. Kin has a total market capitalization of $22.75 million and $422,051.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003161 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00012711 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,252.17 or 0.27421131 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000595 BTC.
Kin Profile
Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,972,205,846,150 tokens. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Kin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars.
