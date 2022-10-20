Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation
In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance
KNX traded down $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $48.03. 154,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,836. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.23.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 8.97%.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
