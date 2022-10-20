Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.17-5.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX traded down $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 379,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,836. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.28.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,013,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 691.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 171,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

