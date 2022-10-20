Komodo Trading Up 5.3% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Komodo has a total market cap of $33.08 million and approximately $409,001.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00270584 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00088583 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00066826 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003249 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,291,862 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

