KRS Capital Management LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $297.06. The stock had a trading volume of 28,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,149. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.63.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

