KRS Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.2 %

Enbridge stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $42.80. The company has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.