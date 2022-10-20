Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 2,819 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Comcast by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Comcast by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,507,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $137,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,609 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Comcast by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,748,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $924,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,000 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Comcast Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $30.65. 966,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,849,332. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $54.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

