Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 20,395 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 872,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 2.1% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $29,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 135,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,638. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.95.

Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

