Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,719 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after buying an additional 1,664,438 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after buying an additional 1,061,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $143,501.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 822,146 shares in the company, valued at $26,752,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,170,577 shares of company stock valued at $87,028,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.04.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.30. The stock had a trading volume of 87,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,025. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.54 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

