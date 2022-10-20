Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after buying an additional 37,857,799 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,815,000 after buying an additional 848,948 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after buying an additional 5,794,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,708,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $909,017,000 after buying an additional 1,458,757 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.82.

ENB stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 61,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,453. The firm has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

