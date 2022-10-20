Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.94. 20,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,255. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

