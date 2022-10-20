Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Lowered to $375.00 at DA Davidson

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s current price.

LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $330.08 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $414.97 and its 200-day moving average is $449.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 35.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $574,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,929,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

