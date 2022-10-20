Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.775-1.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSTR. Cowen lowered their price objective on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.67.

Landstar System Trading Down 3.5 %

LSTR traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.63. 350,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Landstar System has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.72.

Insider Activity

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Landstar System by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Landstar System by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

