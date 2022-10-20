LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.42

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €33.42 ($34.10) and traded as low as €33.00 ($33.67). LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €33.97 ($34.66), with a volume of 205,887 shares.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 11.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €33.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.81.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

